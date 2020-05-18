Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Smailov named as First Deputy PM of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
18 May 2020, 18:27
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Alikhan Smailov as the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

Born in Almaty in 1972, Alikhan Smailov is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University and the Kazakhstani Institute of Management, Economics and Forecasting under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Throughout his professional career, Mr. Smailov served as the Chairman of the Statistics Agency, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vice Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Prior to the recent appointment, since February 2019 Mr. Smailov has combined two posts of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


