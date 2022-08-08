Qazaq TV
Smailov instructs to speed up realization of G4 City project in Almaty rgn
8 August 2022 20:38

Smailov instructs to speed up realization of G4 City project in Almaty rgn

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Premier Alikhan Smailov held a meeting on the realization of the G4 City project in Almaty region, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

The meeting focused on the measures to create a special economic zone, develop unbar planning documents, and issues of сconcluding investment residency.

Following the meeting, the Kazakh PM instructed to speed up the deadline for approving a concept of a general plan for G4 City development.


Photo: primeminister.kz



