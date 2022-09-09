Smailov highlights importance of developing effective mechanisms for boosting water conservation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov chaired a meeting of the Water Council discussing the plans for water sector comprehensive development, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Government.

According to the minister of ecology, geology, and natural resources Serikkali Brekeshyev, a three-year comprehensive plan for water sector development is being prepared to implement the tasks outlined by the Head of State in his address.

As part of the plan, a new water code is being developed. There are plans to strengthen Kazakhstan’s stand in talks on transborder rivers, and pass the 2023-30 Water Resource Management System Development Concept.

It is also planned to enhance the Kazakh Research Institute of Water Management and to define it as a scientific powerhouse for water resource problems as well as determine a basic university to train sough-after specialists in the water sector.

Smailov instructed to step up the development of the new plan and present it for consideration by November this year.

«It is necessary to develop effective mechanisms to stimulate water conservation, gradually carry out reconstruction and construction of dams,» said the Kazakh PM.

He went on to note that it is necessary to expand the work to digitalize and automate the water resource management, which is one of the main ways to increase the efficiency in the sector.

Topical issues of realizing the joint projects with the EBRD to restore irrigation systems in Aktobe, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions were also debated.





Photo: primeminister.kz











