Smailov chairs meeting of Baiterek Holding’s Board of Directors

24 November 2022, 21:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A meeting of the Board of Directors of the National Management Holding Baiterek chaired by Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov took place, Kazinform reports.

The meeting focused on the holding’s work in nine months of 2022.

Reports on risks for Q2 and the results of the internal audit for Q3 of this year were made, as well as development plans and the yearly budget for 2023 and a number of other issues were discussed.

In addition, during the meeting reports were made on the holding’s use of funds in 2020-22, forecast on further movement of funds of the holding, as well as a member of the Strategic Planning Committee was chosen.


