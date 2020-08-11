Slowly easing of quarantine measures to be considered in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Slowly easing of the quarantine measures in the country will be on the table of a meeting of the State Commission this Thursday, Prime Minister Askar Mamin said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at the Tuesday government session, the PM said the measures taken to halt the COVID-19 spread across the country had led to the COVID-19 reproduction rate falling to 0.84. According to him, 73.6% of the total COVID-19-infected people have recovered. Bed occupancy and COVID-19 ambulance calls have dropped by 61% and 62%, respectively.

Mamin has instructed the Health Ministry to consider a plan to slowly ease the quarantine measures at a meeting of the State Commission this Thursday.



