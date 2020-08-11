Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Slowly easing of quarantine measures to be considered in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
11 August 2020, 12:35
Slowly easing of quarantine measures to be considered in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Slowly easing of the quarantine measures in the country will be on the table of a meeting of the State Commission this Thursday, Prime Minister Askar Mamin said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at the Tuesday government session, the PM said the measures taken to halt the COVID-19 spread across the country had led to the COVID-19 reproduction rate falling to 0.84. According to him, 73.6% of the total COVID-19-infected people have recovered. Bed occupancy and COVID-19 ambulance calls have dropped by 61% and 62%, respectively.

Mamin has instructed the Health Ministry to consider a plan to slowly ease the quarantine measures at a meeting of the State Commission this Thursday.


Coronavirus   Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone