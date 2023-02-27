Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Slovenia's Q4 unemployment falls to historic low

27 February 2023, 22:20
LJUBLJANA. KAZINFORM - Slovenia's unemployment fell to 3.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, down from 4 percent in the third quarter, reaching the lowest level in history, the country's Statistical Office said on Monday, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

«In the fourth quarter of 2022 there were 35,000 unemployed. That was 15 percent less than in the previous quarter and 24 percent less than in the same quarter of 2021,» the office said in a report.

Jobless rate reached 3.2 percent among men and 3.8 percent among women, the office said.

Slovenia recorded a robust economic growth in 2022 when its economy expanded by 5.4 percent, according to the statistic figures released earlier in February. The export-oriented country expects growth of about 1.4 percent this year, boosted by rise of exports and investments.

Slovenia exports more than 70 percent of its production, mainly to other European countries. Its main exports include cars, car parts, pharmaceuticals and household appliances.


