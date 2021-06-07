Slovakia starts using Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against novel coronavirus

PRAGUE. KAZINFORM - Slovakia begins on Monday stage-by-stage mass vaccination of the population against the novel coronavirus with the use of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, a spokesman for the country’s Health Ministry told TASS.

According to the ministry, the stage-by-stage vaccination with the use of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine «will begin in Slovakia on June 7,» starting with the provinces in the west and north of the country.

According to previous media reports, Slovak residents aged between 18 and 60 have the opportunity to get vaccinated with Sputnik V staring on June 7, 2021.

Coronavirus vaccination efforts kicked off in Slovakia on December 26, 2020. The country has been using vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca.

On June 1, Slovakia launched online registration for those wishing to receive the Russian vaccine. It is accessible at korona.gov.sk.

On August 11, 2020, Russia became the first worldwide to register a vaccine against the coronavirus dubbed Sputnik V. The inoculation was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry.

As of today, Slovakia is ranked 50th in the world in terms of reported COVID-19 cases, which currently stand at over 390,430. A total of over 12,400 people died of the novel coronavirus infection, while more than 376,430 recovered from the illness.