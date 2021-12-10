Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Slight drop in temperature expected in western, northern Kazakhstan

    10 December 2021, 12:52

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that temperature will drop slightly in three upcoming days in some parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    An anticyclone is expected to cause a new wave of colder temperature which will grip western and then northern Kazakhstan on 11-13 December 2021.

    Mercury will dip as low as -15, -25°C at night time in those parts of Kazakhstan.

    Heavy precipitation and warm temperature are forecast for the south of the country. There will be slippery conditions on roads in that part of the country.

    Last week saw a cold snap gripping the north and the east of Kazakhstan with mets issuing weather advisory for regions of the country here and there.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region