Slight drop in temperature expected in western, northern Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that temperature will drop slightly in three upcoming days in some parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

An anticyclone is expected to cause a new wave of colder temperature which will grip western and then northern Kazakhstan on 11-13 December 2021.

Mercury will dip as low as -15, -25°C at night time in those parts of Kazakhstan.

Heavy precipitation and warm temperature are forecast for the south of the country. There will be slippery conditions on roads in that part of the country.

Last week saw a cold snap gripping the north and the east of Kazakhstan with mets issuing weather advisory for regions of the country here and there.



