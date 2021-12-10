Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Slight drop in temperature expected in western, northern Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
10 December 2021, 12:52
Slight drop in temperature expected in western, northern Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that temperature will drop slightly in three upcoming days in some parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

An anticyclone is expected to cause a new wave of colder temperature which will grip western and then northern Kazakhstan on 11-13 December 2021.

Mercury will dip as low as -15, -25°C at night time in those parts of Kazakhstan.

Heavy precipitation and warm temperature are forecast for the south of the country. There will be slippery conditions on roads in that part of the country.

Last week saw a cold snap gripping the north and the east of Kazakhstan with mets issuing weather advisory for regions of the country here and there.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty