NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Weather Service issued weather warnings for some regions of Kazakhstan.

Heavy rains and mix of rain and snow are forecast to hit tomorrow East Kazakhstan. Fog, thunderstorms and hail are expected there locally, Kazhydromet said in a statement. The wind will sweep at a speed of 15-20 m/s.

Strong wind is also expected to roll across Kyzylorda region. Chances of storm are high.