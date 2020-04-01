Go to the main site
    Sleet predicted in four regions of Kazakhstan

    1 April 2020, 15:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm warning was declared in four regions of Kazakhstan on April 2, Kazinform reports citing RSE Kazhydromet.

    Rain and snow mixed are predicted for Akmola region on April 2. 15-20 mps southwest wind will be gusting to 23 mps. Southwest wind of 15-20 mps is also expected in the city of Kokshetau. Chance of a storm is 85-90%.

    Rude southwest wind gusting to 15-20 mps will blow in the capital city of Kazakhstan on April 2. Chance of a storm here is 85-90%. Sleet is forecast for North Kazakhstan region in the afternoon.


    Alzhanova Raushan

