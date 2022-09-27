Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Sleet expected in northern Kazakhstan Sep 27

    27 September 2022, 07:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The northwestern cyclone and atmospheric fronts caused by it will impact the weather in Kazakhstan September 27. Heavy rains are expected in eastern regions, while northern regions should brace for sleet, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Western areas of Kazakhstan will see no precipitation today.

    Strong wind is forecast in some areas, with fog to blanket northern regions. Thunderstorms will hit southern and eastern regions.

    Fire risk remains extremely high in Zhambyl, Turkistan, Kyzylorda regions and in southern areas of Atyrau region.

    Astana: partly cloudy, rain, wind speed 9-14m/s, sometimes gusting to 15-20m/s, +9+11°C at night and in the daytime.

    Almaty: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 2-7m/s, +15+17°C at night, +24+26°C in the daytime.

    Shymkent: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 8-13m/s, +8+10°C at night, +23+25°C in the daytime.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
    Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
    President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad
    5 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products