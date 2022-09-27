Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions
Sleet expected in northern Kazakhstan Sep 27
27 September 2022, 07:35

Sleet expected in northern Kazakhstan Sep 27

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The northwestern cyclone and atmospheric fronts caused by it will impact the weather in Kazakhstan September 27. Heavy rains are expected in eastern regions, while northern regions should brace for sleet, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Western areas of Kazakhstan will see no precipitation today.

Strong wind is forecast in some areas, with fog to blanket northern regions. Thunderstorms will hit southern and eastern regions.

Fire risk remains extremely high in Zhambyl, Turkistan, Kyzylorda regions and in southern areas of Atyrau region.

Astana: partly cloudy, rain, wind speed 9-14m/s, sometimes gusting to 15-20m/s, +9+11°C at night and in the daytime.

Almaty: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 2-7m/s, +15+17°C at night, +24+26°C in the daytime.

Shymkent: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 8-13m/s, +8+10°C at night, +23+25°C in the daytime.


Related news
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
Read also
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships
Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day
Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets
Storm alert issued for Kazakh capital and 9 regions
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad
5 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products

News

Archive