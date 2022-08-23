Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.47 eur/kzt 472.66

    rub/kzt 7.84 cny/kzt 68.41
Weather:
Nur-Sultan+31+33℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Entertainment

    Skriptonite’s record label Musica36 announce breakup

    23 August 2022 15:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The record label Musica36 founded by Kazakh singer Adil Zhalelov aka Skriptonite announced a breakup in a statement on their official Instagram account, Kazinform reports.

    Musica36 will no longer continue on as a band, reads the Instagram post.

    The artists are to pursue their solo careers. Those seeking for official information sources can turn to the artists’ personal pages on social networks.

    Musica36 included its founder Skriptonite; Gruppa Skryptonite; Truwer; Kali; M’Dee; TAYÖKA; Sisters; Qurt; Indablack; Gee Baller; Bludkidd.

    Notably, Kazakhstani Adil Zhalelov was named the Artist of the Year in Russia according to Apple Music.


    Photo: wikipedia.org

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    #Entertainment #Skriptonit
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
    2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
    4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
    5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan