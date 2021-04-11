Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    Skills for Geeks online championship held in E Kazakhstan

    11 April 2021, 13:58

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Skills for Geeks online championship was held in East Kazakhstan, the regional information centre reports.

    The annual championship was held under the Digital Kazakhstan state program among school students in the 10+ and 14+ age categories. It took place under the aegis of Nur Otan Party project Free IT classes for kids. It brought together 25 teams to compete in Programming, 3D modelling and Robotic Technologies. The jury consisted of professional independent experts, representatives of educational, scientific and social organizations, city enterprises.

    The winners were awarded precious gifts and certificates.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    East Kazakhstan region Education Digital Kazakhstan Oskemen
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    3 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    4 1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
    5 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west