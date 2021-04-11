Skills for Geeks online championship held in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Skills for Geeks online championship was held in East Kazakhstan, the regional information centre reports.

The annual championship was held under the Digital Kazakhstan state program among school students in the 10+ and 14+ age categories. It took place under the aegis of Nur Otan Party project Free IT classes for kids. It brought together 25 teams to compete in Programming, 3D modelling and Robotic Technologies. The jury consisted of professional independent experts, representatives of educational, scientific and social organizations, city enterprises.

The winners were awarded precious gifts and certificates.



