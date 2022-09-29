News >
29 September 2022, 14:00
Skills Enbek and Coursera sign memo on development of online learning in Kazakhstan
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan-based Skills Enbek platform and the largest international educational platform Coursera signed a memo on the development of online learning in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Labour and Social Protection Ministry’s press service reports.
