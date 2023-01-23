Skier Kseniya Shalygina clinches 2nd medal at FISU 2023 Games

23 January 2023, 08:11

LAKE PLACID. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani skier Kseniya Shalygina has won a bronze medal in women’s 15km mass start at the FISU 2023 Winter University Games in Lake Placid, U.S., Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

Estonian Mariel Pulles took a gold medal and U.S. athlete Kendall Kramer became a silver medallist.

Earlier, Shalygina together with Aisha Rakisheva and Nadezhda Stepashkina won a bronze medal in women’s relay.

78 athletes are representing Kazakhstan at the Lake Placid FISU 2023 Games in 10 sports: biathlon, ice hockey, short-track, figure skating, cross-country skiing, Nordic combined, ski jumping, speed skating, snowboard, and Alpine skiing.

The Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games is an eleven-day competition, that features 1,443 athletes aged 17-25 from 595 universities of 43 countries. The competition consists of 12 winter sports and 86 medal events.

Photo: sports.kz