Skatov wins at the start of 2023 French Open

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
24 May 2023, 07:48
Photo: olympic.kz

PARIS. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov (world No147) played his debut qualification match of the 2023 French Open tournament in Paris, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

He defeated Canadian Gabriel Diallo (world No146) in two sets with a score of 6:4, 7:6.

The match lasted for one hour and 52 minutes.

During the game, Skatov hit no aces and made three double faults. He also earned nine points and won nine games in a row.

22-year-old Skatov is Kazakhstan’s No2 in the world rankings after Alexander Bublik, who is ranked 48th by ATP.


