Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Skatov to play vs Kovalik for Parma Challenger title

    9 October 2022, 15:59

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov (ranked 209th) edged out Italian Gianluca Mager (ranked 184th) in ATP Parma Challenger semifinals, Kazinform learned from the National Tennis Federation.

    The match which lasted for an hour and a half ended with the score 7:6 (7:5), 6:2 in favor of Skatov.

    In the final round, the Kazakh tennis player will meet Jozef Kovalík from Slovakia. In this season, Skatov shows stable results having played in four semifinals of ATP Challenger tournaments. In ATP live rating, Skatov now ranks 174th.


    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
    Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
    President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
    Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    2 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
    3 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
    4 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital
    5 Kazakh President and Hungary’s PM hold talks