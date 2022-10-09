9 October 2022, 15:59

Skatov to play vs Kovalik for Parma Challenger title

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov (ranked 209th) edged out Italian Gianluca Mager (ranked 184th) in ATP Parma Challenger semifinals, Kazinform learned from the National Tennis Federation.

The match which lasted for an hour and a half ended with the score 7:6 (7:5), 6:2 in favor of Skatov.

In the final round, the Kazakh tennis player will meet Jozef Kovalík from Slovakia. In this season, Skatov shows stable results having played in four semifinals of ATP Challenger tournaments. In ATP live rating, Skatov now ranks 174th.