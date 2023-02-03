Go to the main site
    Skatov to debut at Davis Cup qualifiers as national team member

    3 February 2023, 11:57

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s national tennis team keeps training ahead of the Davis Cup qualification match against Chile. In case of win, the team will compete for the fourth time Davis Cup Finals Group Stage, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Kazakhstan’s No2 Timofey Skatov is a newcomer of the national team. Last week he won over Alejandro Tabilo ranking 102nd at the 2023 Challenger Concepción . The coaching staff lays high hopes on Skatov, as well as on Aleksandr Nedovyesov/Andrey Golubev duo.

    «Anyway, I shall be ready for a long and nervous match. The captain and the whole team support me. My country roots for me, I am motivated and I am ready to do my best and show my best tennis,» says Skatov.


    Photo:ktf.kz

