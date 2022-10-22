Skatov reaches Challenger Dove Men+Care Coquimbo 2 semifinals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov (ranked 158th by ATP) continues his successful performance at the Challenger Dove Men+Care Coquimbo 2 in Chile, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

In quarter-finals, Skatov played vs. first-seed Argentinian Federico Coria (ranked 71st) and won him in three sets – 6:3, 3:6, 6:4.

In semifinals, Skatov will meet another Argentinian player Facundo Diaz Acosta (ranked 228th) who won over Italian Marco Cecchinato (ranked 98th) in the quarterfinals.

The prize fund of the event is $53,120. The winner will get $7,200 and 80 rating points.





Photo: olympic.kz







