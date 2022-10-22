Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport
Skatov reaches Challenger Dove Men+Care Coquimbo 2 semifinals
22 October 2022, 08:18

Skatov reaches Challenger Dove Men+Care Coquimbo 2 semifinals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov (ranked 158th by ATP) continues his successful performance at the Challenger Dove Men+Care Coquimbo 2 in Chile, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

In quarter-finals, Skatov played vs. first-seed Argentinian Federico Coria (ranked 71st) and won him in three sets – 6:3, 3:6, 6:4.

In semifinals, Skatov will meet another Argentinian player Facundo Diaz Acosta (ranked 228th) who won over Italian Marco Cecchinato (ranked 98th) in the quarterfinals.

The prize fund of the event is $53,120. The winner will get $7,200 and 80 rating points.


Photo: olympic.kz



Related news
Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
Read also
Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
19,691,858 people live in Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital

News

Archive