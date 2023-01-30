Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Skatov of Kazakhstan fails to claim his 2nd Challenger title with loss to Argentinian Federico Coria

30 January 2023, 20:15
Skatov of Kazakhstan fails to claim his 2nd Challenger title with loss to Argentinian Federico Coria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Timofey Skatov bowed out of the 2023 Challenger Concepcion event after a defeat in the final, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan was unable to claim his second Challenger title losing 4-6, 3-6 to the world’s No.69 Federico Coria of Argentina in the final match of the 2023 ATP Challenger men’s singles event in Concepción, Chile.

The Kazakhstani is to get 60 ranking points and $10,380 in prize money after making it to the 2023 Challenger Concepcion final.

Skatov is set to reach a career high of 129th spot in the next ATP singles ranking.


Photo: ktf.kz


