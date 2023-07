ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s second tennis player Timofey Skatov failed to advance to the second round of the Wimbledon 2023 qualifying, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan lost to Kimmer Coppejans of Belgium, ranked 187th in the world, 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 6-7 (11-13) in the first round of the Wimbledon qualifying.

The Kazakhstani is currently ranked 138th in the world.