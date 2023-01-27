Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Skatov of Kazakhstan advances to ATP Challenger event quarterfinal in Chile

27 January 2023, 21:09
Skatov of Kazakhstan advances to ATP Challenger event quarterfinal in Chile

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov, the world’s 144th tennis player, reached the quarterfinal of the 2023 ATP Challenger men’s singles event in Concepción, Chile, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan outperformed Nicolas Mejia of Colombia, ranked 260th in the world, 6-2, 6-2 in the second-round match of the singles tournament in Chile.

The Kazakhstani is to play against Chilean Alejandro Tabilo, the world’s No. 102, in the quarterfinal of the 2023 Challenger Concepcion.

Kazakhstan is to take on Chile on February 4-6 as part of the Davis Cup 2023 qualifying.


Photo: ktf.kz

Related news
Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan advances at ITF singles tennis event in India
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
Read also
Kazakh PM Smailov launches new plant in Shymkent
President Tokayev receives CEO of KTZ Nurlan Sauranbayev
Gozal Ainitdinova, Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan reach women’s doubles tournament semis in India
Kazakhstan’s Yerbol Khamitov wins biathlon bronze at Para Nordic World Championships in Sweden
Kazakhstan to send annually 500 scientists abroad for traineeships
Prime Minister tasks Shymkent authorities to speed up construction of new airport terminal
49 tourism projects need financing in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstani Bibisara Assaubayeva beats well-known grandmaster Sergey Karjakin
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan ready to boost agricultural trade with Iran
2 Visitor centers to open at national parks in Kazakhstan
3 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina claims the Queen of Aces title at AO2023
4 Yassawi, Aisha Bibi mausoleums showcased at photo exhibition in Istanbul
5 Belgium’s leading university to welcome Kazakh farm experts

News