Skatov of Kazakhstan advances at ATP Challenger 75 event in Germany

KARLSRUHE. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Timofey Skatov advanced at the ATP Challenger 75 event in Karlsruhe, Germany, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov defeated Ukraine's Vitaliy Sachko 3-6, 7-6 (10-8), 7-6 (9-7) in the second-round match of the ATP Challenger 75 Karlsruhe. The match lasted for three hours and 39 minutes.

During the match, the Kazahstani hit two aces, made four double faults, as well as won five points and three games in a row.

Skatov, 22, is presently the second top tennis player of Kazakhstan.