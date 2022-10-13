13 October 2022, 20:41

Sixth CICA summit: transformation, Kazakhstan’s renewed chairpersonship, and new member

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana hosted the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) on October 12-13, gathering nearly 50 delegations and 11 heads of state. The summit also marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the conference. More about the key outcomes of the sixth summit is in the latest article of Kazinform.

Initiated by Kazakhstan in 1992, CICA is a multi-national forum for enhancing cooperation toward promoting peace, security, and stability in Asia. It builds on the concept that there is a close link between peace, security, and stability in Asia and in the rest of the world, which can be achieved through dialogue and cooperation leading to a common indivisible area of security in Asia, where all states co-exist peacefully, and their people live in peace, freedom, and prosperity. Now, CICA has 27 member states accounting for nearly 90 percent of the territory and population of Asia. The procedures to accept Kuwait as a new member began today.