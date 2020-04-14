Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

Six regions show growth in key indicators, National Economy Ministry

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
14 April 2020, 10:28
Six regions show growth in key indicators, National Economy Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - At today’s government meeting Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov named regions demonstrating growth in key indicators, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to his words, in January-March 2020 six regions including Akmola, Aktobe Karaganda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, East -Kazakhstan have demonstrated good results in mining, processing, agriculture, construction, housing delivery, investment and inflation.

At the same time, Kyzylorda region showed decrease in 3 indicators. This is due to the slowdown in oil production and the completion of the construction of Saryarka gas pipeline.


Economy   Regions  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital