Six regions show growth in key indicators, National Economy Ministry

At today's government meeting Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov named regions demonstrating growth in key indicators

According to his words, in January-March 2020 six regions including Akmola, Aktobe Karaganda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, East -Kazakhstan have demonstrated good results in mining, processing, agriculture, construction, housing delivery, investment and inflation.

At the same time, Kyzylorda region showed decrease in 3 indicators. This is due to the slowdown in oil production and the completion of the construction of Saryarka gas pipeline.