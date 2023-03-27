Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Six political parties admitted to Majilis

27 March 2023, 13:26
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission has announced the results of the early parliamentary election held on March 19, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to CEC Chairman Nurlan Abdirov, 6,366,441 people cast their votes during the election.

The votes were distributed as following:

AMANAT – 53.90% or 3,341,510 votes;

Auyl People’s Democratic Party – 10.90% or 693,938 votes;

Respublica Party – 8.59% or 547,154 votes;

People’s Party of Kazakhstan – 6.80% or 432,920 votes;

Baitaq Green Party – 2.30% or 146,431 voters;

Ak Zhol Democratic Party – 8.41% or 535,139 votes;

Nationwide Social Democratic Party – 5.20% or 331,058 votes;

3.90% or 248,291 people have chosen «None of the Above» option

Following the election, six political parties were admitted to the allocation of deputy seats: AMANAT, Auyl People’s Democratic Party, Respublica Party, People’s Party of Kazakhstan, Ak Zhol Democratic Party and Nationwide Social Democratic Party. Baitaq Green Party which failed to gather 5% of votes is not admitted to the Majilis.

AMANAT Party wins 40 deputy seats, Auyl Party receives 8 seats, Pespublica Party takes 6 seats, People’s Party of Kazakhstan takes 5 seats, Ak Zhol Party – 6 seats and Nationwide Social Democratic Party – 4 seats.


