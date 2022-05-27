Go to the main site
    Six people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past day

    27 May 2022, 10:56

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Six people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

    Three people beat the coronavirus infection in Almaty city. Two COVID-19 recoveries were recorded in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, while one person made full recovery from the virus in East Kazakhstan region.

    A total of 1,291,968 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that eight people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past day. 140 people in Kazakhstan are still treated for COVID-19 in the country.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
