Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

Six people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past day

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 May 2022, 10:56
Six people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Six people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Three people beat the coronavirus infection in Almaty city. Two COVID-19 recoveries were recorded in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, while one person made full recovery from the virus in East Kazakhstan region.

A total of 1,291,968 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier Kazinform reported that eight people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past day. 140 people in Kazakhstan are still treated for COVID-19 in the country.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival