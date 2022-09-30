Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Six people injured in shooting at U.S. Oakland public school
30 September 2022, 11:11

SAN FRANCISCO. KAZINFORM Six people were injured in a mass shooting at an Oakland public school, in the western U.S. state of California, the San Francisco Bay Area city's police chief said Thursday.

The shooting occurred at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday local time at Rudsdale Newcomer High School. The victims were two students, a counselor, a security guard and two people working at the school, Xinhua reports.

The gunmen entered the school building to target specific people, and fired more than 30 rounds before fleeing in a vehicle. Police linked the shooting to conflicts between groups and gangs within the city.

One or more of the shooters likely used handguns with large-capacity ammunition magazines holding more than 10 bullets apiece, which are now banned in California, according to the police.

Surveillance video captured «two specific shooters and one driver,» but «we had calls that there could have been up to four,» police chief LeRonne Armstrong said during a video news conference on Thursday.

As of Thursday afternoon, three of the injured remained hospitalized, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Campus facilities will be closed indefinitely while the school district repairs damage, both from the burst of gunfire and from police breaking into rooms, district spokesperson John Sasaki said


Photo: www.latimes.com

