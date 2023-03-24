Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Six parties' deputies to take seats in Almaty maslikhat

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
24 March 2023, 16:15
ALMATY. KAZINFORM The territorial election commission of Almaty has summarized the results of the March 19 parliamentary and maslikhat elections, Kazinfrom reports.

According to the data announced by the commission, 151,531 people or 51.94% cast their votes for AMANAT Party.

8,264 voters or 2.83% backed Auyl People’s Democratic Party.

Respublica Party gathered 38,369 votes or 12.15%.

People’s Party of Kazakhstan received 38,563 votes or 13,22%.

Baitaq Green Party received 23,266 votes or 7.97%.

15,273 people or 5.23% voted for Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan.

16,490 voters chose «none-of-the-above» option.


