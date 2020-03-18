Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Six more test positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan

    18 March 2020, 09:41

    BAKU. KAZINFORM Six more people tested positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Minister told Trend.

    Reportedly, the patients, who are in the special hospitals under doctors’ control, feel normal, their health condition is stable.

    «Currently, there are a total of 27 patients infected with coronavirus in special hospital in Azerbaijan. Relevant measures for their treatment are underway. Taking into account that coronavirus has been declared a global pandemic, and its rapid spread, we urge citizens to follow the recommendations and demands of the World Health Organization and the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.»


    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Azerbaijan Pneumonia in China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
    4 Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
    5 Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry