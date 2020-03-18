Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Six more test positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan

18 March 2020, 09:41
Six more test positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan

BAKU. KAZINFORM Six more people tested positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Minister told Trend.

Reportedly, the patients, who are in the special hospitals under doctors’ control, feel normal, their health condition is stable.

«Currently, there are a total of 27 patients infected with coronavirus in special hospital in Azerbaijan. Relevant measures for their treatment are underway. Taking into account that coronavirus has been declared a global pandemic, and its rapid spread, we urge citizens to follow the recommendations and demands of the World Health Organization and the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.»


Azerbaijan    Pneumonia in China  
