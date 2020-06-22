Go to the main site
    Six drown, one saved over past weekend

    22 June 2020, 12:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINORM - Kazakhstan has reported six water-related deaths over the past two days, Kazinform reports.

    On June 21, 2km away from Yavlenka village, Yessil district, North Kazakhstan region, a man born in 1948 was rescued from drowning while fishing in the Yessil River. The man got stuck in the clay bottom of the river three meters from the coast. He was taken to a hospital with symptoms of hypothermia.

    According to the emergency situations committee, six people, including a kid born in 2002, drowned while swimming outside designated areas. The press service also said in all six accidents water temperature had varied between 15-20 0C.

    The Interior Ministry's Emergency Situations Committee warns to observe all water safety rules so as to prevent the tragic accidents.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

