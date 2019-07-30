Six died in two road accidents in Almaty region

NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM Two fatal road accidents occurred in the early hours of Tuesday on Almaty-Oskemen and Kargaly-Mynbayevo highways in Almaty region, Kazinform learnt from the regional police department.

The firstaccident occurred in Koksu municipality, near Balpyk settlement. A driver andtwo passengers of BMW-25 died at the spot after the car overturned. Two morepassengers and a child were hospitalized.

Another road-trafficaccident was registered near Kargaly settlement of Zhambyl municipality. Twocars – SsangYong and Audi-100 collided with each other. Three people died andsix were injured as a result of the tragedy.

Investigations areunderway.