    Six died in two road accidents in Almaty region

    30 July 2019, 14:15

    NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM Two fatal road accidents occurred in the early hours of Tuesday on Almaty-Oskemen and Kargaly-Mynbayevo highways in Almaty region, Kazinform learnt from the regional police department.

    The firstaccident occurred in Koksu municipality, near Balpyk settlement. A driver andtwo passengers of BMW-25 died at the spot after the car overturned. Two morepassengers and a child were hospitalized.

    Another road-trafficaccident was registered near Kargaly settlement of Zhambyl municipality. Twocars – SsangYong and Audi-100 collided with each other. Three people died andsix were injured as a result of the tragedy.

    Investigations areunderway.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Almaty region Road accidents
