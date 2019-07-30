Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Six died in two road accidents in Almaty region

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
30 July 2019, 14:15
NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM Two fatal road accidents occurred in the early hours of Tuesday on Almaty-Oskemen and Kargaly-Mynbayevo highways in Almaty region, Kazinform learnt from the regional police department.

The first accident occurred in Koksu municipality, near Balpyk settlement. A driver and two passengers of BMW-25 died at the spot after the car overturned. Two more passengers and a child were hospitalized.

Another road-traffic accident was registered near Kargaly settlement of Zhambyl municipality. Two cars – SsangYong and Audi-100 collided with each other. Three people died and six were injured as a result of the tragedy.

Investigations are underway.

