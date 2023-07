Six died in road accident near Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Six people died and two were hospitalized after a collision of two cars on the highway near Karaganda, Kazinform reports.

The tragedy occurred on June 20, at around 06:15pm on Almaty-Yekaterinburg highway.

Six people including two drivers died at the scene. Two underage children were hospitalized with various traumas.

An investigation has been launched.