    Six candidates set to contest for presidential seat in November 20 elections

    21 October 2022, 19:24

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The registration of the candidates for 2022 Presidential Elections closed today at 06:00 pm Astana time.

    In accordance with the Central Election Commission’s calendar plan, the nomination of the candidates for the President of Kazakhstan began on September 23rd and ended October 11th.

    The CEC has registered six candidates for now:

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, incumbent President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Meiram Kazhyken, nominated by Amanat Commonwealth of Trade Unions of Kazakhstan

    Zhiguli Dairabayev, nominated by Auyl People’s Democratic Patriotic Party

    Karakat Abden, nominated by the National Alliance of Professional Social Workers

    Saltanat Turssynbekova, nominated by Qazaq Analary – Dasturge Zhol public association

    Nurlan Auyesbayev, nominated by the Nationwide Social Democratic Party

    According to the Constitution, a citizen of the Republic by birth, who is at least forty years old, fluent in the state language, has permanently resided in Kazakhstan for the last fifteen years and has a higher education, may be elected the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The candidate must be qualified to vote and have at least 5 years of experience in civil service or in the elected office.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election
