Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections
Six candidates set to contest for presidential seat in November 20 elections
21 October 2022, 19:24

Six candidates set to contest for presidential seat in November 20 elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The registration of the candidates for 2022 Presidential Elections closed today at 06:00 pm Astana time.

In accordance with the Central Election Commission’s calendar plan, the nomination of the candidates for the President of Kazakhstan began on September 23rd and ended October 11th.

The CEC has registered six candidates for now:

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, incumbent President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Meiram Kazhyken, nominated by Amanat Commonwealth of Trade Unions of Kazakhstan

Zhiguli Dairabayev, nominated by Auyl People’s Democratic Patriotic Party

Karakat Abden, nominated by the National Alliance of Professional Social Workers

Saltanat Turssynbekova, nominated by Qazaq Analary – Dasturge Zhol public association

Nurlan Auyesbayev, nominated by the Nationwide Social Democratic Party

According to the Constitution, a citizen of the Republic by birth, who is at least forty years old, fluent in the state language, has permanently resided in Kazakhstan for the last fifteen years and has a higher education, may be elected the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The candidate must be qualified to vote and have at least 5 years of experience in civil service or in the elected office.


Related news
Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
Read also
Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
19,691,858 people live in Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital

News

Archive