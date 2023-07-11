Go to the main site
    Situation with water supply in Astana ‘unacceptable’, says President

    11 July 2023, 15:09

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Water supply in Astana was in the spotlight of the meeting on the problems of development of the Kazakh capital chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    During the meeting, President Tokayev emphasized that supplying Astana with water is one of the priorities given the public outcry in early summer when residents of the Kazakh capital took to the streets of the city to block the traffic with demands to ensure water supply to their residential complexes.

    «This is unacceptable,» the Head of State stressed, adding that the situation resulted from failure of those who was supposed to develop the city’s infrastructure to act and they should be held accountable.

    President Tokayev said it is quite risky to depend on only one source of water, the Astana water storage basin. An accident can happen any time and it poses risk to the entire city, he added.

    The Head of State pointed out the Ministry of Ecology was tasked to carry out comprehensive work to ensure water supply in the city, however, it failed to do so.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the problem of potable water supply is also of paramount importance and that the Kazakh government and Astana authorities should seek alternative solutions.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

