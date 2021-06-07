Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Situation with COVID-19 in Almaty city still challenging – chief sanitary officer

    7 June 2021, 14:47

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The situation with the coronavirus infection remains challenging in Almaty city, chief state sanitary officer Zhandarbek Bekshin said Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While speaking at the press briefing at the regional communications service, Mr. Bekshin noted that despite the fact that Almaty remains in the ‘yellow’ zone in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection, the situation with the virus in the city is still challenging.

    He stressed that after the city had moved from the ‘red’ to ‘yellow’ zone certain curbs were eased, others remained in place.

    During the press briefing Bekshin once against stressed that the coronavirus pandemic could be defeated only through mass vaccination.

    Earlier it was reported that Almaty city had logged 143 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. Of these, 118 cases are with symptoms and 25 are symptomless.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Huawei Vice President on unique value of Huawei Cloud for Central Asian market
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    New children’s hospital opens in Karaganda
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region