Situation with COVID-19 in Almaty city still challenging – chief sanitary officer

Kudrenok Tatyana
7 June 2021, 14:47
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The situation with the coronavirus infection remains challenging in Almaty city, chief state sanitary officer Zhandarbek Bekshin said Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the press briefing at the regional communications service, Mr. Bekshin noted that despite the fact that Almaty remains in the ‘yellow’ zone in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection, the situation with the virus in the city is still challenging.

He stressed that after the city had moved from the ‘red’ to ‘yellow’ zone certain curbs were eased, others remained in place.

During the press briefing Bekshin once against stressed that the coronavirus pandemic could be defeated only through mass vaccination.

Earlier it was reported that Almaty city had logged 143 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. Of these, 118 cases are with symptoms and 25 are symptomless.


Almaty   Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
