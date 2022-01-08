Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Situation stable in Kazakh capital, Akmola region

Kudrenok Tatyana
8 January 2022, 17:07
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Situation in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, is stable and under control, the Ministry of Interior said Saturday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Checkpoints were put up around the city. Passage through the checkpoints is limited to daytime only.

Curfew was introduced in the Kazakh capital starting from 23:00 pm until 7:00 am.

Working hours of shopping malls, markets, grocery stores, and pharmacies are from 8:00 am till 22:00 pm.

The situation in Akmola region remains calm as public transport and all public utilities operate routinely.

Residents don’t line up at the ATMs and there is no food shortage in the region.

7 and 3 checkpoints were put up in the cities of Kokshetau and Stepnogorsk, respectively.


Akmola region   Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan   2022 state of emergency  
