Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Situation stabilized and under control in Kazakhstan - NSC

    10 January 2022, 14:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of January 10 all the administrative facilities in the cities of Almaty, Kyzylorda, Taldykorgan and Taraz seized by the terrorists have been freed, Kazinform cites the website of the National Security Council.

    According to the press service of the NSC, as of January 10, 2022, the situation within Kazakhstan has been stabilized and is under control.

    The hotbeds of terrorist threats have been neutralized, the national and regional operational headquarters for combating terrorism said. Security of critical and strategic facilities as well as weapons and ammunition storage sites is ensured.

    All the administrative facilities in the cities of Almaty, Kyzylorda, Taldykorgan and Taraz seized by the terrorists have been freed.

    Places of possible hideouts of fighters and participants of the mass unrest are being cleaned. Fixation and collection of traces of gang activity are underway.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Health Minister, Power International Holding Chairman agree to build medical hub in Astana
    Akmola region reports upward trend in manufacturing
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    3 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
    4 Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    5 Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri