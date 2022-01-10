Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Situation stabilized and under control in Kazakhstan - NSC

Adlet Seilkhanov
10 January 2022, 14:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of January 10 all the administrative facilities in the cities of Almaty, Kyzylorda, Taldykorgan and Taraz seized by the terrorists have been freed, Kazinform cites the website of the National Security Council.

According to the press service of the NSC, as of January 10, 2022, the situation within Kazakhstan has been stabilized and is under control.

The hotbeds of terrorist threats have been neutralized, the national and regional operational headquarters for combating terrorism said. Security of critical and strategic facilities as well as weapons and ammunition storage sites is ensured.

All the administrative facilities in the cities of Almaty, Kyzylorda, Taldykorgan and Taraz seized by the terrorists have been freed.

Places of possible hideouts of fighters and participants of the mass unrest are being cleaned. Fixation and collection of traces of gang activity are underway.


Kazakhstan   2022 state of emergency  
