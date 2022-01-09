Go to the main site
    Situation is calm in Kazakh capital – head of police

    9 January 2022, 13:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Situation in the Kazakh capital is calm, Head of Nur-Sultan police Yerzhan Sadenov said Sunday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Yerzhan Sadenov revealed that the situation in Nur-Sultan is stable and under control. Checkpoints were installed around the city.

    The curfew from 23:00 pm till 7:00 am is still in effect in the Kazakh capital.

    Yerzhan Sadenov called on residents and guests of the city to stay at home and do not leave their children unattended.

    Everything is done for the security of residents and ensuring public order in the city, he added.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

